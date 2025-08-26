Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $26,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 331,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 717,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 101,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 463,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

