Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 3.97 ($0.05), with a volume of 45,000 shares.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 19.35 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.14. The firm has a market cap of £12.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

