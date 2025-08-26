Capstone Therapeutics Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 2nd (NASDAQ:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 2nd. Capstone Therapeutics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capstone Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Get Capstone Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPS

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Up 55.5%

Shares of CAPS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capstone Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.9609 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.