Capstone Therapeutics Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 2nd (NASDAQ:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 2nd. Capstone Therapeutics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capstone Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.
Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.
Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.
