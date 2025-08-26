Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $700.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

