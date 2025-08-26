Cars.com Inc. $CARS Stake Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $10,908,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,832,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.9690 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $796.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

