CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $185.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CBRE Group traded as high as $165.41 and last traded at $165.04, with a volume of 1258166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

