Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.84. 36,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 80,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Separately, WBB Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
