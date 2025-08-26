Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.84. 36,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 80,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, WBB Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Celularity by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 1,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

