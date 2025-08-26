CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after acquiring an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.1960 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

