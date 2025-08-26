Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 36.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 56.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $1.2850 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Chegg has a one year low of $0.4401 and a one year high of $2.7250.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

