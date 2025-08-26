Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.70.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Chegg
Institutional Trading of Chegg
Chegg Price Performance
Shares of CHGG stock opened at $1.2850 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Chegg has a one year low of $0.4401 and a one year high of $2.7250.
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.