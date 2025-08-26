Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Ciena worth $73,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,065,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,891,000 after acquiring an additional 661,630 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 680,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $615,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,957 shares in the company, valued at $28,244,586.78. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock worth $2,694,781 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE CIEN opened at $90.7730 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

