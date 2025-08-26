Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $944,875.44 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sandeep Sahai sold 3,038 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $60,790.38.

On Monday, July 14th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Sandeep Sahai sold 16,424 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $355,908.08.

On Friday, June 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,112,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 909,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 297,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

