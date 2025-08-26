Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $67,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,038,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

