Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.05. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 120,006 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 687.0%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.