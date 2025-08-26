Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.05. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 120,006 shares traded.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 687.0%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
