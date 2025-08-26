Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) versus Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Financial Analysis

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 134.6%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $121.88 million 2.43 $23.87 million $1.58 10.74 Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Signature Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 11.2, suggesting that its stock price is 1,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Signature Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

