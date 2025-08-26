Comparing Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) and Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) and Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Currenc Group and Horizon Space Acquisition I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Horizon Space Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 0.00

Currenc Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than Horizon Space Acquisition I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Horizon Space Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Currenc Group and Horizon Space Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Currenc Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Space Acquisition I has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Currenc Group and Horizon Space Acquisition I”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million 1.76 -$39.47 million ($1.06) -1.66 Horizon Space Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Space Acquisition I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Currenc Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Horizon Space Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Horizon Space Acquisition I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Currenc Group beats Horizon Space Acquisition I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

