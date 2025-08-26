Comparing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -169.29% -224.55% -71.40% Maplebear 13.76% 15.69% 11.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maplebear 1 8 16 1 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and Maplebear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.91%. Maplebear has a consensus price target of $55.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Maplebear.

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and Maplebear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $23.20 million 3.37 -$57.69 million ($1.35) -1.26 Maplebear $3.38 billion 3.33 $457.00 million $1.73 24.71

Maplebear has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maplebear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maplebear beats PSQ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

