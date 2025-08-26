Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.18 and traded as low as $80.98. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $81.06, with a volume of 20,490,541 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

