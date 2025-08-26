Cool (CLCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $81.9170 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cool Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:CLCO opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

