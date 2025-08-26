Cormark Forecasts Sigma Lithium’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sigma Lithium in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,250,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $13,539,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,771 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 816,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 658,533 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,712,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,873,000 after buying an additional 620,024 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

