Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $218.1510 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.58. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.