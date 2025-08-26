Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

