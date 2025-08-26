Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 98 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 26,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Shares of EME opened at $608.6050 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

