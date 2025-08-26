Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $62.7790 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

