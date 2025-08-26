Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF $INCO

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCO. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 232,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 61,815 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,918,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INCO stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $321.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

