Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 4,245 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

