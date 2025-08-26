Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 649 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ ON opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.