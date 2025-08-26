Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 73.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ON by 151.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,119,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in ON by 35.9% in the first quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 999,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONON opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

