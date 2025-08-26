Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $109.4390 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.