Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Corpay Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE CPAY opened at $322.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.02 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.