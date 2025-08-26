Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MBLY opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

