Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 20.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IDACORP by 103.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 318.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.9%

IDA stock opened at $126.9140 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

