Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Position in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,300 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,736,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 721,309 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Enovix to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

