Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Safe Pro Group Inc. $SPAI

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safe Pro Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAI opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Safe Pro Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Safe Pro Group had a negative return on equity of 328.85% and a negative net margin of 731.46%.The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

