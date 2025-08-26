Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,090,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $212.2530 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

