Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 22.4%

BATS:BBJP opened at $65.3350 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $63.7150. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.