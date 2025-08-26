Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $35,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.1260 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

