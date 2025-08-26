Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. $TS

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 93.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Tenaris by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $36.1250 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

