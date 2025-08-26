Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $24,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $13,756,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.99 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,208.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total transaction of $302,110.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,572.74. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,757 shares of company stock worth $1,351,753. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

