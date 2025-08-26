Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,018 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 63.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

