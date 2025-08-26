Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,466,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,661,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -156.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

