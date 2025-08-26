Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,968.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,985.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,899.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

View Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.