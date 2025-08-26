Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in NOV Inc. $NOV

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NOV by 172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

