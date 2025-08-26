Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

