Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $79,050,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 606,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $61,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 555,372 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Chewy has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

