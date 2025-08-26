Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

