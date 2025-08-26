Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 53,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $172.3320 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.