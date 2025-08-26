Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $100.2330 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.