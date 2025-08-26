Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,615,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 743.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 1,953,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,885,000 after buying an additional 422,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.