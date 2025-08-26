Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1,166.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

