Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 15.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,477,000 after purchasing an additional 750,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $23,126,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16,802.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

